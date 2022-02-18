Secret plans being drawn up for Charles and Camilla’s coronation

According to a report on Wales Online, Buckingham Palace has started drawing up plans in secret for Prince Charles and Camilla’s coronation following the Queen’s stated wish that the latter be named as Queen Consort when Charles succeeds her.

Insiders suggest the plans dubbed Operation Gold Orb include a ceremony that will be significantly less lavish than the Queen’s, which reportedly cost £1.5m, roughly the equivalent of £46m in today’s money.

Charles is to be crowned King alongside Queen Camilla and it is thought that he is hoping for a ‘shorter’ and ‘far cheaper’ ceremony than that of his mother’s, which took place in 1953.

Reports in the Mirror also suggest that the number of guests attending the event will be slashed by three-quarters, with one royal insider saying that Harry and Meghan may not even join Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the historic event.

The future King is expected to make sure his coronation is more representative of different community groups and faiths, representing his vision of a modern ‘slimmed-down’ monarchy, according to a royal source speaking to the Mail on Sunday.

Although the British Empire was in decline at the time of the Queen’s ceremony on June 2, 1953, it was influenced by Britain’s global empire at the time which still consisted of more than 70 overseas territories.

It was only in 1997 that Prince Charles himself declared the ‘end of the Empire’ when Hong Kong was transferred to China.

The Mail on Sunday reports that Charles’ service will be a more scaled back affair with a maximum of 2,000 guests, with a source telling the newspaper: “It will be a slimmed-down Monarchy on display throughout. I wouldn’t be surprised to see just Charles and Camilla, Kate and William and their children on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards.”

An insider said there are ‘binders and binders’ of paperwork on the accession and coronation, although Clarence House denied any detailed plans had been drawn up.

It is understood that the coronation service has been rewritten in recent years to modernise the language and shorten the event tying in with the rumours that plans being have or are being drawn up for Charles and Camilla’s coronation.

