Scoop that poop in Benidorm or risk a fine

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Scoop that poop in Benidorm or risk a fine
DOG-WALKERS: Failure to clean up after pets will bring a fine Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM town hall is intensifying efforts to keep the municipality clear of dog poo.

“There are dog faeces on too many streets and pavements,” complained Street Cleaning councillor Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate.

“The Policia Local are now controlling this problem caused by antisocial people,” the councillor warned.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

They are doing so with fines ranging from €100 to €200, announced De Zarate, revealing that between February 10 and 16 nine people have had to pay up for not clearing up after their pets.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here