JUST IN: Russia resumes shelling and fighting in Ukraine.

ACCORDING to reports in the early hours of Friday, February 18, Russia has resumed shelling and fighting in Ukraine, with Dokuchaievsk and Horlivka said to be under attack and explosions heard throughout Luhansk and Donetsk. At least four civilians and two soldiers are said to have been injured.

Pinpoint shelling across the line of contact between Kiev forces and pro-Russian separatists began at around 4 am (local time), with more than 70 per cent of the front line under fire from militants. Parts of Horlivka are now without power due to shelling.

According to an Interfax report, the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic said the shelling targeted the Petrivske village in the breakaway region at 5.30 am (local time).

Another self-proclaimed rebel republic, Luhansk, reported two incidents of mortar fire on Friday morning. In fact, strong explosions were heard in the city of Luhansk amidst ongoing shelling in the city, which have also caused power outages and internet, mobile service disruptions throughout the region.

Commenting on the situation, regarding the shelling in the Donbas, the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) stated that the tension between Ukraine and Russia had reached its maximum since 2014 and “the situation is now extremely dangerous”.

On February 17, we reported that Russian forces hit a nursery in Stanytsya Luhanska, in which three staff members were injured. However, around 60 attacks are believed to have bombarded 29 settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions throughout the day.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused Russia of attempting “false flag operations” following the attacks on Luhansk and Donetsk on February 17.

That sentiment was reiterated by US President Joe Biden.

“We have reason to believe they are engaged in a false flag operation to have an excuse to go in,” Biden told reporters at the White House on February 17.

“Every indication we have is they’re prepared to go into Ukraine and attack Ukraine.”

Rusko topništvo ves dan obstreljuje kraj Stanytsya Luhanska, ukrajinsko enklavo v samorazglašeni pokrajini Donetsk, ki jo kontrolirajo ruski separatisti.pic.twitter.com/mkJmLr8tMN — ☃️Sergij☢️ (@2021m2021) February 18, 2022

