BREAKING: Red alert sirens sound in Rosh Pina, Israel.

BREAKING NEWS – Red alert sirens sound in Rosh Pina, Israel after a drone entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon. The potential drone attack triggered the Iron Dome deployment and fighter jets have been scrambled, according to Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Friday, February 18.

The sirens have been activated in the Galilee, the Jordan Valley and the southern Golan Heights such as in Rosh Pina and the surrounding towns, according to local media reports.

A tweet from the IDF read: “A UAV crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace. Iron Dome interceptors were launched according to protocol and fighter jets were scrambled to patrol the area.”

Israeli F-16 fighter jets have been spotted over the warning area to try to intercept the drone launched from Lebanon.

It is unclear if the drones were armed, but the IDF has apparently been able to successfully intercept one or two drones, according to Israel News.

Early reports state that defence forces took no risk and chose to shoot them down.

Along with Iron Dome interceptors and fighter jets, helicopters were also dispatched, according to the IDF.

There are some reports that Israel carried out an airstrike on Damascus, the capital of Syria, but these are yet to be confirmed.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with further information when it is made available.

