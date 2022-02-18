The price of electricity in Spain on Saturday, February 19, will be 518.6 per cent higher than the same date in 2021



The average price of electricity in the ‘pool’ in Spain this Saturday, February 19, will be €137.76/MWh, some €46.50 less than today’s €184.26/MWh. This will mark the lowest level since January 9.

According to data published by the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), collected by Europa Press, the maximum price of €204.79/MWh this Saturday will be between 10pm and 11pm, while the cheapest will be between 4am and 5am, at €77.20/MWh.

The prices of the ‘pool’ have a direct impact on the regulated rate – the so-called PVPC – to which almost 11 million consumers in the country are linked, and serve as a reference for the other 17 million who have contracted their supply in the free market.

These rises in electricity prices since the middle of last year are explained mainly by the high prices of gas in the markets, and carbon dioxide (CO2) emission rights, both of which are at all-time highs.

Compared to just a year ago, the price in the ‘pool’ for this Saturday will be 518.6 per cent higher, that is, a little more than six times more expensive, than the €22.27/MWh of February 19, 2021, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

