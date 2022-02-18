Precious water wasted in the Levante and Almanzora areas

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Precious water wasted in the Levante and Almanzora areas
DROUGHT: The province’s reservoirs are at a historic low Photo credit: Pexels

OF every 14 cubic hectometres of water supplied in the Levante and Almanzora areas, only 6.2 hectometres are actually used.

Around 8 hectometres are lost owing to leaks and breakdowns in an inefficient network of waterpipes and obsolete water deposits at a time when the province’s reservoirs are at 8 per cent capacity.

According to a report by Almeria University’s Ciambital investigation centre, this lost water would be enough to irrigate 2,000 hectares of fruit and vegetable crops.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Jose Antonio Fernandez, president of the Almeria Irrigation Federation, has asked the Diputacion provincial council to find a solution to the squandered water.

“In a province as dry as ours, immediate investment is needed to prevent water from being thrown away,” Fernandez declared.

Galasa, partly responsible for the Levante and Almanzora water supply, has yet to make a statement, official or otherwise, regarding the amount of water that is going to waste or the €57 million it owes to Acuamed.


The Diputacion has a 51 per cent holding in Galasa, while the remainder is shared between 23 municipalities in Levante and Almanzora.

Of these towns and villages, most water goes to waste in Somontin, where only 75 per cent of its water actually used, followed by Carboneras (72 per cent), Mojacar (63 per cent), Taberno (62 per cent) and Turre (60 per cent).


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here