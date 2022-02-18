Precious water wasted in the Levante and Almanzora areas

OF every 14 cubic hectometres of water supplied in the Levante and Almanzora areas, only 6.2 hectometres are actually used.

Around 8 hectometres are lost owing to leaks and breakdowns in an inefficient network of waterpipes and obsolete water deposits at a time when the province’s reservoirs are at 8 per cent capacity.

According to a report by Almeria University’s Ciambital investigation centre, this lost water would be enough to irrigate 2,000 hectares of fruit and vegetable crops.

Jose Antonio Fernandez, president of the Almeria Irrigation Federation, has asked the Diputacion provincial council to find a solution to the squandered water.

“In a province as dry as ours, immediate investment is needed to prevent water from being thrown away,” Fernandez declared.

Galasa, partly responsible for the Levante and Almanzora water supply, has yet to make a statement, official or otherwise, regarding the amount of water that is going to waste or the €57 million it owes to Acuamed.

The Diputacion has a 51 per cent holding in Galasa, while the remainder is shared between 23 municipalities in Levante and Almanzora.

Of these towns and villages, most water goes to waste in Somontin, where only 75 per cent of its water actually used, followed by Carboneras (72 per cent), Mojacar (63 per cent), Taberno (62 per cent) and Turre (60 per cent).