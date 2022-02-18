News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

Sea fever JAVEA town hall’s Tourism department is promoting its fishing sector and marine environment via a social media campaign. With cooperation from the local fishing guild and residents linked to the sea, Javea is emphasising how this traditional activity has forged Javea’s cultural identity and influenced the area’s gastronomy.

Bin standoff THE Guardia Civil and Policia Local were present as underground refuse containers were installed in Teulada by the town hall’s Rubbish Collection department. The below-ground bins are located at the entrance to Teulada’s Old Town, adjoining a house whose owner opposed the bins so close to her home.

Good payers VALENCIA’S regional government is Spain’s fourth-promptest payer of suppliers’ bills after the Murcia, Galicia and Extremadura autonomies. The Generalitat has settled all bills within the stipulated 30 days for 17 consecutive months and in December 2021 had paid all its suppliers within a record average of 17.67 days.

Beach ready DENIA town hall has put out to tender a two-year €1.3 million contract for the summer’s lifesaving service on municipal beaches between June 1 and September 30. In June and September they will be present from 11am until 7pm, increasing to 10.30am to 8pm in July and August.

Second chance TEN of the bicycles from Campello’s discontinued Bike Hire scheme that have been stored in the Social Centre’s basement since 2013, have been repaired and given to San Juan’s El Somni special needs school. The remainder will be donated to charity once they are in good working order.