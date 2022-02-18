moving to Javea: The ultimate guide

A jewel on the coast, Javea is a great example of the old world meeting the modern and is one of the most beautiful towns on the Costa Blanca to consider moving to.

With beautiful Mediterranean beaches, renowned restaurants, bars and cafes and the wonderful old town – you won’t be short of things to see and do if you decide to move to Javea.

Javea (also known as Xàbia) is a gem of a town, free from high rise buildings, situated on the Northern Costa Blanca. Javea is a firm favourite for British and German expats moving to Spain.

So, you are thinking of moving to Javea, but where do you go for all that essential information on the types of property on offer, the best schools and the coolest restaurants?

To make moving to Javea a bit easier, the Euro Weekly News has put together this handy guide to everything you need to know before heading over.

Contents

Where is Javea?

Properties in Javea

Things to do when living in Javea

Best restaurants in Javea

Schools in Javea

Healthcare in Javea

Contact information

Where is Javea?

Javea is situated on the most easterly point of mainland Spain about 62 miles from Valencia and 56 miles from Alicante. The closest airport is Alicante Airport just 53 miles away, Valencia Airport is also just 60 miles away.

Living in Javea is a great base for visiting other towns on the Costa Blanca.

Property in Javea

New building developments in Javea are subject to height restrictions, so there are no high-rise buildings like in other Costa Blanca towns such as Calpe or Benidorm.

Property on the outskirts of Javea is particularly popular with buyers, and there are some great apartments to be found in the town too if you decide on moving to Javea.

New build three-bedroom apartments in Javea can be purchased from anything around €120,000 up to €4 million for a charming and spacious villa.

Villas in Javea can be found on the beachfront offering views of the stunning Mediterranean sea as well as villas with spectacular mountain views.

10 best things to do when living in Javea

Voted environmentally near perfect by the World Health Organisation and boasting 320 days of sunshine a year, there’s plenty of things to do and ways to get involved in local life when living in Javea.

1. Exploring the beaches

Javea has lots of beautiful bays to explore. The Arenal area offers a sandy beach with palm trees and play areas for children. The promenade has a wonderful choice of bars and restaurants offering national and international cuisines.

2. Exploring the old town

Wander through the narrow streets of Javea’s historic centre that dates back to the Medieval period, taking in the beauty of the many buildings that remain.

3. Take a walk up Molins de la Plana

Take a walk up to the top of the hill and take in the breathtaking panoramic views of Javea and the surrounding areas.

4. Discover the Soler Blasco Archaeological and Ethnographic Museum

A gem in the heart of the old town, if you are looking to find out about local life through the ages then this museum is a must.

5. Get adventurous with watersports

Javea is the perfect place for watersports such as diving, kayaking and snorkelling. Explore the bays and hidden caves that were once used by pirates and smugglers in the Middle Ages.

6. Enjoy Javea Port and its variety of shops and restaurants

Javea Port is bustling with activity in the day and into the night. Explore the shops and restaurants, people watch or admire the local fishermen bringing in their catch of the day.

7. Parroquia de Nuestra Senora de Loreto

Providing a haven of calm from the bustling town, the stunning architecture of this church is a must to be marvelled at.

8. GUDZGALLERY Art gallery

A small and cosy gallery that also holds painting classes for children.

9. Montgo Natural Park

Put on a good pair of trainers, grab a picnic (and some sunscreen!) and take a hike through the stunning Montgo Natural Park.

10. Cabo de la Nao

Cabo de la Nao is the easternmost point in the Community of Valencia where you can see views of the Balearic Islands. Take in the views at one of the three restaurants situated at the top.

10 best restaurants in Javea

1. Posidonia Restaurant

Posidonia offers Spanish and healthy cuisine as well as vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Open: 9am until 11:30pm

Address: Platja de l’arenal, P.º Amanecer, bloque 2, local 3, 03730

Booking: 965 79 30 74

Price: €€-€€€

2. Buddha Palace

Serving up some of the best Nepali cuisines in Javea, Buddah Palace also offers vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11:30pm

Address: Ctra. del Cap de la Nau Pla, 122, 16 Bajo, 03730

Booking: 965 79 28 94

Price: €

3. V-THOS Cafe

A fully plant-based cafe-bar serving a wide range of smoothies, fresh cold-pressed juices, breakfast, lunches, salads, sandwiches, main plates and tapas.

Open: 11am until 4pm and 6:30pm until 10pm, Saturday and Sunday 11am until 4pm and 6:30pm until 10pm, closed on Tuesdays

Address: Calle de San Rafael 1 Zona Arenal, 03738

Booking: 965 64 14 29

Price: €€-€€€

4. Curry Palace

If you’re looking for Nepalese food, Curry Palace offers some of the best Indian, Nepali and Balti cuisine in Javea.

Open: 1pm until 4pm and 6pm until 11pm, Closed on Tuesdays

Address: Pl. Adolfo Suarez, 14, 03730

Booking: 965 79 29 07

Price: €€-€€€

5. Tula Restaurante

For something a little fancier, Tula Restaurante offers a Michelin star menu of seasonal cuisine with vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Open: 1:30pm until 3:45pm and 8:30pm until 10:30 pm, closed Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: Avda. de la Llibertat 36 Aptos. La Casona I, 03730

Booking: 966 47 17 45

Price: €€-€€€

6. La Plaza No. 6

La Plaza No. 6 offers German, Mediterranean, European and international cuisine with a variety of appetisers and vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

Open: Tuesday to Friday 12pm until 3:30pm and 7pm until 10:30pm, Saturdays 7pm until 10:30pm, Sundays 12pm until 3:30pm

Address: Ctra. del Cap de la Nau Pla, 122, 03730

Booking: 966 46 23 14

Price: €€-€€€

7. La Cocina

La Cocina is a family-run restaurant offering an exciting variety of dishes inspired by the countries they have travelled to and regional flavours of Spain.

Open: 1pm until 3:30pm and 7pm until 10pm, closed Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays

Address: Avenida Lepanto 2, 03730

Booking: 965 79 51 40

Price: €€-€€€

8. Sofia’s Restaurant

Sofia’s Restaurant serves up Mediterranean, European and British dishes with an added twist.

Open: 7pm until 11pm, closed on Sundays and Mondays

Address: Avenida Pla 20, 03730

Booking: 966 46 29 03

Price: €€-€€€

9. Puesto 7

Located in Javea’s old town, Puesto 7 has a variety of Mexican street food, burgers and a great wine menu.

Open: 5pm until 12am, Saturdays 11am until 4pm, closed Sundays and Mondays

Address: Carrer Sor Maria Gallart Mercado de Xabia, 03730

Booking: 684 26 40 75

Price: €

10. Le Bacchus

If steak and ribs are what you’re looking for, Le Bacchus has got you covered and specialises in stone meats and fondues.

Open: Tuesday to Saturday 7pm until 10:30pm, Sundays 1pm until 2:30pm and 7pm until 10:30pm, closed on Mondays

Address: Travesia Cansalades 87 03730, 03739

Booking: 966 47 30 96

Price: €€-€€€

Schools in Javea

When moving to a new location, making sure there are some great schools is essential. Javea has a total of eight educational centres for Infant and Primary Education.

The public schools in Javea are CEIP Mediterranean, Port de Xabia School, College Trenc d’Alba and L’Arenal School, all offering fantastic education services.

Javea’s concerted school is Maria Inmaculada School.

Javea boasts some of the best international schools including Xabia International College and El Montgo Waldorf International School.

Healthcare in Javea

Having access to quality healthcare is essential when moving to a new home and Javea has an impressive public health service and several private healthcare options.

Hospitals in Javea

Hospital San Carlos HLA Group

Hospital San Carlos HLA Group is a private centre in Marina Alta offering multidisciplinary healthcare to all of its patients.

Address: Carrer Nancy, 3, 03730 Playa del Arenal, Alicante

Contact: For more information, click here

Doctors in Javea

Javea Pueblo Health Center

Javea Pueblo Health Center is a public health centre that also attends to emergencies 24 hours a day, offering free healthcare to those who are entitled to it. Located in the port and the main pueblo are two state Centros de Salud (medical centres) where everyday GP treatments are available.

Address: Plaça de la Constitucio, 03730 Xabia, Alicante

Contact: For more information, click here

Dentists in Javea

Clinica Dental La Plaza

Clinica Dental uses the best quality materials and excellent dental laboratories to offer you the highest quality dentistry available in the Costa Blanca.

Address: Avda del Pla 122, Edif. La Plaza, Local 5, 03730 Javea, Alicante

Contact: For more information, click here

Important Contacts

Moving somewhere new is exciting but it’s very important to know the contact information for the emergency services.

That´s why we have included information on important contacts when moving to Javea.

Emergency services, including health, fire and police: 112

National police: 091

Local police: 092

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.