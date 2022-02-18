Ministry of Culture and Sport to refurbish museums of Mallorca, Muro and Dalt Vila and Can Sales Library with investment of 8 million euros

The Spanish Ministry of Culture is to refurbish the museums of Mallorca, Muro and Dalt Vila, as well as the Can Sales library in Palma, with an investment of 8 million euros.

The Ministry of Culture and Sport will carry out various types of refurbishment at the Museu de Mallorca, the Museu de Muro, the Can Sales Public Library in Palma and the Dat Vila branch of the Museu Arqueològic d’Eivissa i Formentera (MAEF), most of the state-owned cultural centres on the Balearic Islands.

The ministry’s secretary-general for Culture and Sport, Víctor Francos, and the Balearic government’s councillor for European Funds, Universities and Culture, Miquel Company, explained today in Palma that the value of the investment is estimated at a total of 8 million euros by 2026. The meeting was also attended by the director-general of Culture, Catalina Solivellas, and the government delegate in the Balearic Islands, Aina Calvo.

Víctor Francos explained that “the budget allocation, which is reflected in the General State Budget, and the multi-year forecast for the next five years” would allow them to respond to the historical needs of the Balearic Islands with regards to cultural matters, especially in terms of their museums.

The refurbishment of the Museu de Mallorca in Palma will be carried out in several phases. The water leaks in the basement will be repaired, the space will be prepared to house the permanent archaeology exhibition and new display cases will be installed. An investment of 249,273 euros has already been planned for 2022.

The plan also includes the comprehensive architectural refurbishment of the Ethnological Museum of Muro, which has needed such refurbishment for years. Work is scheduled to begin in 2023. The museum, which today can be visited free of charge, shows the different spaces of a traditional house, and holds important pieces of an ethnological nature.

