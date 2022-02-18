Live update: Bridges closed, trucks blown over and flights cancelled

With many not heeding the call to not drive where possible a number of vehicles have been damaged in the high winds accompanying the storm, which has resulted in trucks being blown over, flights cancelled and both Severn bridges being closed for the first time ever.

Both Severn Bridges crossings are closed for the first time ever. Police have asked people to avoid the area completely as traffic management crews head to the scene.

Coastal areas

Areas along the west coast have also been hit by massive waves resulting in flooding in a number of areas.

Ferry links

Some ferries are still operating however as this Tweet shows, people should be looking to postpone their trips until the weather improves.

Heathrow Airport

British Airways amongst others have also announced the cancellation of many flights saying: “Due to the extreme weather conditions across the UK and resulting restrictions on the number of aircraft that can take-off and land each hour, we, like other airlines, are experiencing significant disruption,” a statement reads.

“We’re operating as many flights as we can and putting on larger aircraft where possible.

“Customers due to travel on a short-haul service today can rebook for free on ba.com.

“Those whose flights have been cancelled are being contacted to offer options including a full refund.

“Safety is always our priority and we’re encouraging customers to check the latest flight information on ba.com before heading to the airport.”

Cardiff Airport

Despite the weather Cardiff Airport remains open, a message on their website saying: “Cardiff Airport remains open with disruption to both arrivals and departures, some airlines have proactively cancelled and delayed flights.

“Passengers travelling today are advised to check regularly with their airlines for the latest flight information.

“The safety of our customers and staff remains our number one priority at all times and we recommend that precaution is taken when travelling to and from the airport.”

Once again authorities have warned people to stay at home and to waity until the storm passes as news comes in of bridges closed, trucks blown over and flights cancelled.

