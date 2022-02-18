La Vila says NO to the Valencian Community Tourist Tax

IF and when the Valencian Community introduces the Tourist Tax, it will not be applied in Villajoyosa.

The proposal for the unpopular tax which the regional president Ximo Puig does not want, originated with Compromis, a member of the three-party coalition that governs in the Valencian Community.

The tax, if approved, will be “municipal and voluntary” and a majority of Villajoyosa councillors voted not to introduce it at the last plenary session.

The motion rejecting the Tourist Tax was a joint proposal from Partido Popular (PP) and Ciudadanos opposition councillors, but was also supported by the PSOE socialists and Gent per La Vila.

Compromis spokesman Jose Carlos Gil maintained that the Tourist Tax was in line with what is being done throughout Spain: “It will not prevent people from travelling,” he maintained.

The PP, Ciudadanos, PSOE and Gent per La Vila councillors pointed out that the tax would contribute very little to the town hall’s finances, as the municipality does not have a large number of hotel beds.

But, they argued, declaring Villajoyosa free of the tax would be “a gesture” both to the tourist sector and visitors to the town.