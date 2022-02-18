La Vila says NO to the Valencian Community Tourist Tax

By
Linda Hall
-
0
La Vila says NO to the proposed Valencian Community Tourist Tax
MAJORITY VOTE: Villajoyosa town hall will not apply the Tourist Tax Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

IF and when the Valencian Community introduces the Tourist Tax, it will not be applied in Villajoyosa.

The proposal for the unpopular tax which the regional president Ximo Puig does not want, originated with Compromis, a member of the three-party coalition that governs in the Valencian Community.

The tax, if approved, will be “municipal and voluntary” and a majority of Villajoyosa councillors voted not to introduce it at the last plenary session.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The motion rejecting the Tourist Tax was a joint proposal from Partido Popular (PP) and Ciudadanos opposition councillors, but was also supported by the PSOE socialists and Gent per La Vila.

Compromis spokesman Jose Carlos Gil maintained that the Tourist Tax was in line with what is being done throughout Spain:  “It will not prevent people from travelling,” he maintained.

The PP, Ciudadanos, PSOE and Gent per La Vila councillors pointed out that the tax would contribute very little to the town hall’s finances, as the municipality does not have a large number of hotel beds.


But, they argued, declaring Villajoyosa free of the tax would be “a gesture” both to the tourist sector and visitors to the town.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here