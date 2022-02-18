Kate Garraway “misinformed” in GMB breaking news blunder.

KATE Garraway said she was “misinformed” during Good Morning Britain’s (GMB) episode on Friday, February 18, which caused her to make a breaking news blunder.

The gaffe came when Garraway, who shocked fans last week with her Battenberg dress, confused the ongoing Ukraine crisis with Storm Eunice when she broke to introduce a breaking news story.

The 54-year-old interrupted co-host Ben Shephard, 47, and guest sports commentators Billy Monger and Ed Jackson to make an important announcement.

The ITV presenter stated: “It’s something on the situation surrounding Ukraine. It looks like there is going to be a COBRA meeting. We know that tensions are -”

The GMB host managed to catch herself before she finished and while pressing her finger to her ear to signal that she was receiving news through her earpiece, she updated the audience that she had been “misinformed” and apologised before carrying on with the correct information.

“Double breaking. The breaking news is breaking and it may break me. Actually, the COBRA meeting is connected to Storm Eunice,” she said.

She added: “We know that the Army is already on stand-by, but now the COBRA are gathering to look at this and tackle this, so another escalation of how seriously the government and all the authorities around the country are taking it.”

The COBRA emergency committee met on February 18 to discuss the response to Storm Eunice and to plan for power cuts.

They also discussed soldiers potentially being deployed in regions hit hardest by the devastating storm.

