Valencia goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen undergoes surgery to remove unexplained blood clot.

32-YEAR-OLD goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, who plays for Spanish LaLiga side Valencia, has undergone surgery to remove an unexplained blood clot from his calf, as the club admit they do not know where it came from.

The former Barcelona goalie had surgery on Tuesday, February 15 despite supposedly recovering from the calf injury he suffered during the game against Sevilla in January. In fact, he was set to return this month after completing a training session late last week.

The club are desperately trying to find out where the clot came from since he apparently completed the session on Friday, February 11 without any problem.

According to Spanish media outlet AS, the club are at a loss as to where the blood clot suddenly came from. Cillessen had COVID for a second time in January although, for now, the event has not been shown to be related, the paper said.

The former Ajax shot-stopper will now miss his side’s home game against Barca on Sunday, February 20 and is said to be unavailable for at least a month.

