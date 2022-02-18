Indian court sentences 38 to death over deadly 2008 bomb blasts

This morning an Indian court in Ahmedabad, India, sentenced 38 Muslim men to death and life imprisonment for a further 11 over deadly bomb blasts in the city in 2008. Prosecutors said the bomb blast killed more than 50 people in an indiscriminate terrorist attack.

The explosions had badly shaken the western state of Gujarat, where Hindu-Muslim riots in 2002 are believed to have killed thousands, mostly Muslims.

All in all there were 21 bomb blasts over 70 minutes injuring well in excess of 200 and killing more than 50 people.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



That resulted in a group called the “Indian Mujahideen” had claimed responsibility for the blasts on July 26, 2008.

The judge presiding over the case, Judge A.R. Patel, described the incident as a “rarest of rare case” in which innocent lives were lost. The prosecution in agreeing with the judge had pressed for the death sentence.

A lawyer for the accused, Khalid Shaikh speaking to Reuters said they would appeal the verdict in a higher court saying: “We had sought lenient sentences for the convicts as they have already spent more than 13 years in prison.

“But the court awarded death to the majority of them. We will definitely go for appeal.”

It is not known what the options available to the 38 who were sentenced to death by the court are, and if leave to appeal has been granted how long that process will take.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.