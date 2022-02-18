Group of motorcyclists in Gran Canaria rescue abandoned dog from ravine

The abandoned boxer dog was rescued by a group of passing motorcyclists in Gran Canaria



A group of motorcyclists on the canary island of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, participated in the rescue of an abandoned boxer dog this Friday, February 18. The stricken animal had been left tied up to some rocks for the last two days, at the bottom of a ravine in the San Lorenzo area.

Fortunately for the severely dehydrated canine, the riders were passing by when one of them spotted the dog. According to one of the participants in the rescue, it was in an area that was difficult to access. As well as dehydration, the animal was suffering from several tumours in its mouth.

The rescuers took turns pulling the animal out from the ravine. “He was exhausted, he had no strength, and we had to take him out in shifts, because he was at the bottom of the ravine, where no one passes,” said the rescuer.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Thanks to the efforts of these bikers, the animal managed to get out of the ravine alive. “A couple from San Lorenzo later moved him to Bañaderos, where the ‘Ada Gran Canarias’ animal shelter wil take care of him”.