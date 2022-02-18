Finestrat town hall feels the pinch over electricity bills

FINESTRAT town hall has spent €4,500 on renovating 12 solar panels that provide it with electricity.

Now 15 years old, the small plant was practically obsolete and its output had diminished considerably, explained Finestrat’s mayor Juanfran Perez Llorca.

“Just like families, the town hall is suffering from the increase in our electricity bills and we have had to look for alternatives, like solar energy,” he said.