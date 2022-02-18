Fifty Ferraris heading for Tabernas in Almeria province next April

FIFTY Ferraris will descend on Almeria next April, crossing the Mediterranean coast as they make for Tabernas.

The event is the result of collaboration between Passione Rossa, the world’s most important Ferrari-owners club, together with Almeria’s provincial council, the Diputacion, and Almeria city hall.

The Ferrari Western Tour 2022 arrives in the province on April 28 and remains until May 2 in what will be the largest-ever meeting of Ferraris, revealed Passione Rossa’s president Fabio Barone during his recent visit to Almeria.

Speaking to the Spanish media, Barone revealed that the name of the Ferrari Western Tour 2022 paid homage to the Italian film industry’s links to Almeria province where Sergio Leone and Ennio Morricone made so many movies.

“Some of the events will take place in the desert where we shall be putting on an exhibition with one of the cars,” Barone said.

“Linking Leone’s locations and Ferrari are going to attract a great deal of attention from Italy’s national press, promoting Almeria’s name.”


Barone pointed out to his Voz de Almeria interviewer that the Ferrari Western Tour 2022 would also have an economic impact on the province.

“Our members and clients with high purchasing power will want to return to Almeria on holiday.  This place is incredibly beautiful and relatively unknown.”

 


