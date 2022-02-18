Dog-friendly beach for Cuevas del Almanzora this summer

Linda Hall
ANDALUCIA and the Valencian Community have more dogs-allowed beaches than any other Spanish regions.

Almeria province nevertheless lags behind with just two dog-friendly beaches, Playa de la Rana in Adra and Playa El Bobar in Almeria City, although this summer another can be added to the list.

Cuevas del Almanzora will boast the Levante area’s first dogs-allowed beach, announced local mayor Antonio Fernandez during a Cadena Ser radio interview.

It has taken a year to get this far, Fernandez revealed, as the initiative involved lengthy procedures involving considerable amounts of complex bureaucracy and red tape.

Practically all of the formalities have now been completed and Cuevas del Almanzora’s La Fabrica del Duro beach should be open to dogs in time for the summer season, the mayor said.


