DGT documentation fines and the new mobile app

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has reminded driver’s that the authorities can ask for your documentation at any time, saying that the new mobile app should make this easier. Failure to be able to provide these mandatory documents could result in a fine of up to 500 euros.

The DGT are working hard to reduce the death toll on Spain’s roads and one of the ways they can do this is to make sure all driver’s and cars on the road are legal and roadworthy. That means at any time you could be stopped and asked for any of the following original documents, however you can now also store these safely on the DGT app, available on Google Playstore or the Apple App Store.

Documents you need to retain in your vehicle at all times are:

Driving license

Carrying a minimum 10 euros fine for not being able to produce a driving license, fines can go up to 80 euros if any of the data is incorrect, 200 euros if the driving license is expired and 500 euros if your licence has been withdrawn, is cancelled or suspended.

Technical Inspection Card

The technical inspection card (ITV inspection form) carries a minimum 10 euros if you cannot produce it, and if expired fine will rise to 200 euros.

Circulation permit / car licence

The third of the mandatory documents is the license that allows the vehicle to be used on the road. Not carrying it will attract a minimum fine of 10 euros, but as with other documents if the vehicle is being driving without the correct licence, the fine will amount to 500 euros.

The DGT app

The new app allows you upload all your documentation on to your mobile with the driving license and the car papers are equally valid if presented in this digital format. You can do it with the DGT app, which is also used to check your points, change your address, request a vehicle report and pay fines, among others.

According to the DGT, officers have been instructed to check documentation and to issue fines where this cannot be produced, is incorrect or out of date. The best option is to download the mobile app, that way ensuring the documents are with you at all times.

