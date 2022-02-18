Daniel Joslin: Urgent hunt for missing sex offender who is ‘risk to women and girls’

Police in the UK have issued an urgent warning as the hunt for a missing sex offender who is said to be a risk to women and girls, after he failed to comply with his court bail.

Daniel Joslin, 40, was last seen in east London and also has a previous connection with Kent. Police say he may have travelled anywhere in the country.

Joslin, who is known to use a number of aliases, is described as a white male, 6ft 1ins tall and of slim build.

Officers have urged the public not to approach him but call 999 immediately.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC quoting 3602/17FEB.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

