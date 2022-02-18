Covid numbers in Andalucia – Thursday, February 17

Chris King
Here are the Covid numbers in Andalucia, released by the Ministry of Health, collected from the provinces

The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Andalucia, collected from the provinces, on Thursday, February 17. Published on their official Twitter account, it shows a total of 4,409 positives have been registered in the last 24 hours.

This is 2,241 more than Wednesday 16, while 40 deaths have been added, four more than a week ago, when 36 deaths were recorded.

As reported by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia (IECA), collected by Europa Press, the incidence at 14 days stands at 487.8 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a drop of 5.5 points compared to Wednesday.

This Thursday 17, there were 65 fewer patients hospitalised with Covid-19 than the previous day, Wednesday 16. A total of 1,213 coronavirus patients are currently admitted, compared to 1,650 last Thursday 10.

ICU admissions also fell again, decreasing by ten for the second day in a row, down to 141, which represents a drop of 42 in the week-on-week comparison.

This downward trend continues after Wednesday saw a fall of 66 hospitalisations, with 12 on Tuesday, 114 on Monday ( the 48-hour figure), 68 on Saturday, 112 on Friday, and 62 last Thursday.


In the case of ICU patients, they drop by ten this Thursday, the same drop as Wednesday, after rising by four on Tuesday, falling by 15 on Monday, down by seven on Saturday, by four on Friday, and by 18 the previous Thursday, when there were 183 people in intensive care units throughout Andalucia, as reported by elespanol.com.

