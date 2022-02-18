The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Andalucia today, Friday, February 18, collected from the provinces. They show a total of 4,059 positives for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the second day in a row that the total has been above 4,000.

Jesus Aguirre, the Andalucian Health Minister, speaking at the conference-colloquium ‘The Andalusian model in dealing with the pandemic’ – part of the ABC Cordoba Forum – highlighted the decline in cases.

Today’s accumulated incidence rate stands at 484 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which, as Mr Aguirre pointed out, “is 500 points below the average for Spain, which stands at 984”. It fell 5.5 points this Thursday 17, and 36.5 points on Wednesday.

Another 24 deaths have been added, 16 less than those registered yesterday, Thursday 17, and the lowest number of daily deaths since Monday, February 7.

Currently, the number of coronavirus hospitalised patients in Andalucia stands at a total of 1,141, falling by 72 compared to yesterday. This figure had fallen by 65 on Thursday, 66 on Wednesday, 12 on Tuesday, 114 on Monday (48 hours), 68 on Saturday, 112 last Friday, when there were 1,538 hospitalized.

This leaves the community with its lowest figure since December 31 (1,108), while admissions to the ICU have decreased by three, to 138, which represents a drop of 41 in the week-on-week comparison, as reported by elespanol.com.

