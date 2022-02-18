Coca-Cola is experimenting with flavours again

The international giant who has not been very successful in introducing new flavours is experimenting again, this time with the launch of a completely new and different flavoured drink known as Starlight. This comes after Coca-Cola discontinued many of its brands to concentrate on its core coke product.

Starlight is the first beverage from Coca-Cola Creations, a new innovation platform, that has not yet said what the new limited edition tastes like other than to say it will be available in regular and sugar free versions.

The launch of the new line, expected this month, has got everyone guessing as to what the galaxy inspired drink may taste like.

According to according to a 2009 Guardian article astronomers think that the galaxy may taste like raspberries, which has left many thinking that this could be the new flavour. However a YouTuber claims to have tried the product and described it as a mix of chocolate and graham’s crackers.

According to Coca-Cola Starlight is “inspired by space” and has “notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space.”

They go on to say: “Coca-Cola Starlight combines great Coca-Cola taste with a dash of the unexpected, including a reddish hue.”

A CNN reporter who go to try the zero-sugar version said the last sentence just about sums it up, with the beverage not tasting like space travel or sitting around a campfire but like a sweeter version of Coca-Cola. And it is definitely red.

Starlight is getting the full Coca-Cola Creations promotional treatment, which includes a digital marketing campaign featuring pop singer Ava Max.

The company is famous for its approach to advertising however last year it launched a new brand platform called “Real Magic,” one that tries to reach new consumers by focusing on gaming and music, among other things. Coca-Cola Creations, which will introduce new limited-time “products and experiences across physical and digital worlds,” is part of that platform.

“When we launched ‘Real Magic,’ we wanted to connect with and celebrate the experiences that bring joy to young people today, and that has taken us to an exciting new territory,” Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Brand Strategy at Coca-Cola, said in a statement Thursday.

For Coca-Cola, reaching young consumers is essential because interest in soft drinks has been declining for years. Exciting new campaigns and mysterious products could be a way to get potential new customers to pay attention.

Coca-Cola is experimenting not only with its flavours, although judging from first tastes it is not moving far away from its existing product, but is also doing so with its promotional campaigns. Starlight, will use a holographic concert by Ava Max, who has also performed in the gaming platform Roblox. The concert can be accessed via a QR code on the Starlight label.

The product also comes in sparkly packaging and with a reddish hue in a nod to when Coca-Cola actually sent a can of Coke to space in the 1980s. But that one just tasted like Coke.

