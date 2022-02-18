BREAKING: COBRA to meet today over Storm Eunice.

BREAKING NEWS – The UK government’s COBRA crisis response group is set to meet today (Friday, February 18) as the country braces itself for Storm Eunice, with Brits being urged to STAY AT HOME.

Security Minister Damian Hinds, who fears Eunice is the start of many storms due to “climate change”, told Sky News ahead of the meeting: “A red warning is what it says it is. It is a warning of danger. There is a risk to life and limb.” He was referring to the RED weather warning issued by the Met Office.

He added: “Everybody is on a state of readiness, a state of alert.

“But it is the weather, it is nature and… although we have much better forecasting and science… there is still quite an element of unpredictability.”

Talking about climate change, Mr Hinds said: “I leave it to the scientists to talk about the exact trends and exactly how much you can ascribe to climate change, but it certainly does appear that way doesn’t it, that we’ve had this increased frequency – and we certainly know that climate change on a global level is associated with more freak weather events and can cause danger.”

He told LBC: “It looks set to be a very difficult storm.”

The COBRA emergency committee met on February 17 to discuss the response and to plan for power cuts and it is understood the committee will meet again today, at lunchtime or early afternoon, according to the Mirror.

According to the Sun, soldiers could well be deployed in regions hit hardest by the storm and Brits told to travel only if “absolutely necessary” and to work from home where possible. This is something that will be discussed at the COBRA meeting.

Interestingly, Storm Eunice is set to bring cold and snow to Spain, but little rain.

