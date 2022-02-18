'Car bomb' explosion rocks Ukrainian separatist capital of Donetsk.

Ukrainian separatist capital of Donetsk rocked by a huge explosion believed to be a car bomb

Russia’s state news agency, RIA Novosti, has reported a huge explosion being heard in the Eastern Ukraine separatist capital of Donetsk this evening, Friday, February 18. Fears are mounting that this could be Vladimir Putin’s ‘false flag’ incident to justify an invasion.

RIA reported that the explosion was caused by a car bomb exploding close to the separatist government’s headquarters in the city. Images were shown of a car park with a fire burning, but no casualties, or damage, were mentioned.

Women, children, and the elderly, had only one hour earlier, in a televised broadcast, been instructed to evacuate immediately, under threat of an imminent Ukrainian invasion.

These orders came from Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk, and the head of the Luhansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechniky. Officials in Kiev denied this ever happened.

Experts have been predicting for days now that Moscow would stage an incident in the separatist states. This would Putin the excuse to start an offensive on the pretext of ‘defending’ ethnic Russians living there.

“President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, will soon give an order to the military to go on the offensive”, said Pushilin in his televised message. He was dressed in military fatigues as opposed to his usual suit and tie.

He continued, “Therefore, from today, February 18, a mass centralised departure of the population to the Russian Federation has been organised. We kindly ask you to listen and make the right decision”.

Immediately after Pushilin’s address, ‘leaked’ Ukrainian invasion plans were broadcast on Russian television. A claim had been made by rebel forces earlier today that they had foiled a ‘sabotage’ attempt by the Ukrainian military, accompanied by Polish forces, on chlorine tanks.

US officials had reportedly even warned the Ukrainian government just yesterday that a ‘false flag’ chemical weapons incident of this type could happen, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

