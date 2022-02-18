Breaking: Storm Eunice: Record 122mph gust recorded on Isle of Wight

As storm Eunice moves across the UK a new record is set for the strongest gust of wind on the Isle of Wight of 122 mph according to the Met Office.

The gust was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight as millions of Britons were urged to stay at home as Storm Eunice hit the UK, however it is not the strongest recorded in the UK which was 173mph at the Cairngorm summit in the Highlands of Scotland in 1986.

The Needles on the Isle of Wight recorded a wind gust of 122 mph this morning This is provisionally the highest gust ever recorded in England#StormEunice ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/aNYMnFbMvT — Met Office (@metoffice) February 18, 2022

Weather warnings remain in place nationwide, including rare red warnings for wind, with the Met Office saying “significant gusts” could lead to flying debris endangering lives.

Storm Eunice has left thousands of homes without power and forced schools and businesses to shut.

It has also caused major travel disruption with road closures and the cancellation of bus and train services, flights and ferry sailings.

Police have once again asked people to stay at home until the storm passes with valuable resources taken up dealing with incidents that should not have occurred, avoidable accidents, bathers swimming in the storm and people being hurt by waves crashing onto the coast.

