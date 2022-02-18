As confirmed by sanitary sources, the two-year-old girl who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga last Tuesday, February 15, in a critical condition after falling from the second floor of a block of flats in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin el Grande, died early on Thursday 17.

The tragic incident occurred at the home of a family of North African origin, at around 2:30pm on Tuesday, in an apartment located on Calle Cartama, in the Alhaurino municipality.

A call alerted the 112 Emergency Coordination Centre of the event, which immediately mobilised the Public Health Emergency Company 061 ambulance, the Guardia Civil, and the Local Police.

As soon as they arrived at the scene and examined the little girl, the health personnel requested a helicopter for her immediate evacuation to a hospital, given the seriousness of her injuries.

According to various sources, the girl’s mother allegedly opened the window of the house to ventilate it while preparing food. It is believed the child took advantage of the open window to look out onto the balcony and fell from the opening onto the street below.

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation into the incident. After an inspection of the house in which the tragedy occurred, they will prepare a report that will later be transferred to the court, so that the judicial authority can take the appropriate measures, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

