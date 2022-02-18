WATCH: More than 100 vehicles involved in horror pileup in Illinois

WATCH: More than 100 vehicles were involved in a horror pileup on the I-39 in Illinois.

MORE than 100 vehicles were involved in a horror pileup on the I-39 in Illinois on Thursday, February 17, which caused a 30-mile stretch of motorway from Normal to Minonk to close for about 12 hours.

The devastating crash, which happened in the southbound lanes near El Paso, about 50 miles east of Peoria, at around 3.15 pm (local time), was the result of icy weather conditions that have caused havoc across the state of Illinois.

Traffic was eventually diverted off I-39 at El Paso (Exit 14) and onto IL 251 to bypass the crash site, Illinois State Police said.

A statement from Illinois State Police at the time read: “Together, with our local partners, we are diligently working to ensure motorists are safely escorted from the area to warming centres.”

The crash occurred in north-central Illinois as the roads experienced heavy snow and drivers suffered “significantly from reduced visibility,” according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, Illinois.

Multiple crashes were also reported across the state.

“Numerous crashes and whiteout conditions are making travel extremely dangerous, if not impossible,” Master Sgt. Matt McCormick said, according to the Associated Press.

In addition, more than 500 flights were cancelled in Illinois after the severe weather conditions made runways unsafe for takeoff.

On December 23, 2021, another 100+ vehicle pileup occurred on a motorway in Wisconsin, USA.

Overturned semi-trucks burst into flames during the horror crash on the I-94 from Osseo to Northfield in west-central Wisconsin. Icy conditions have been blamed for the terrifying incident.

