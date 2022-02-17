Zaragoza care home resident dies after her hair catches fire

The 77-year-old Zaragoza woman’s excessive hairspray is believed to have ignited her hair while smoking a cigarette



A tragic event has occurred in a nursing home in the Santa Fe urbanisation, in Cuarte de Huerva, south of Zaragoza. According to the Heraldo de Aragon, a hair of a 77-year-old resident of the home caught fire as she was smoking a cigarette. It is thought that the excessive use of hairspray ignited the flames and resulted in her death.

Sources from the Government Delegation in Aragon added that the woman was using an oxygen machine at that time, a circumstance that, added to the abundant lacquer, would have contributed to the flames spreading throughout her body.

The 77-year-old woman was not able to put out the flames by herself, and allegedly, they quickly engulfed around 60 per cent of her body. Despite being transferred to the Miguel Servet hospital in Zaragoza, the woman ended up dying in the medical facility.

However, sources from the residence, which belongs to the Vitalia Group, have replied to the Heraldo de Aragon that the woman was not using any oxygen machine at the time of the fire. In fact, they explained, the deceased was a woman who was fending for herself.

The Guardia Civil is now investigating the cause of the event, and especially the circumstances in which the combustion occurred. They must determine whether or not the victim was using the mentioned oxygen machine, as reported by lavanguardia.com.

