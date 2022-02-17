Young boy dies from Covid in Spain’s Catalonia.

Catalonia is in mourning after a 13-year-old boy died from Covid in Lleida. The mortality rate in the autonomous community is high with more than 30 deaths being recorded each day this week. Hospitals in Catalonia though have seen the number of serious cases of the disease drop. The last time this was seen was in mid-December.

The newspaper Segre on Thursday, February 17, reported that the young child had died. The Ronda Institute in Lleida has also confined the shocking death. The 13-year-old boy had attended the Institute that is now mourning.

The Ronda Institute paid tribute and said: “We love you, we have you in mind and we will miss you”.

The death reportedly occurred at the Arnau de Vilanova Hospital. Hospital sources talking to Efe were unable to confirm the information due to the fact that a child is involved.

According to the Lleida daily newspaper, the young boy had been suffering from asthma. It is believed that this could have aggravated his condition when he was infected with COVID.

The latest data from the Department of Health shows more than 2,000 people are currently admitted to hospital with the coronavirus.

