THE World Trade Center Gibraltar celebrated its fifth anniversary on Tuesday February 15 in a slightly less exuberant manner than in 2017.

At that time, there was no inkling of coronavirus and the brand-new lobby was crowded with people pleased to see the arrival of this new office facility on the Rock.

Within just one month of that ceremony, the building was 98.5 per cent occupied, with nearly 48 per cent of those occupants being new investors to Gibraltar.

Five years on and despite a global pandemic, the building is 100 per cent occupied and is home to a wide array of businesses, ranging from established gaming companies with leading global brands and reputations to fast growth start-ups and trailblazers to the new industries that Gibraltar is welcoming.

Many start-ups have made use of the high-quality co-working space and serviced offices provided by Regus over these five years, and several companies have successfully developed new business relationships with other building occupants, reaffirming one of the fundamental benefits of a World Trade Center and its active encouragement of networking and social circulation spaces within the building.

World Trade Center Gibraltar has also delivered significant benefits to the local community,

generating an annual sum of £65 million to the Gibraltar economy and it became a board member of the WTCA, in September 2021 – giving Gibraltar an influential voice at the table of a globally recognised and renowned association.

Throughout these first five years, World Trade Center Gibraltar has been involved in raising £152,590 for several charitable causes and has fielded teams in several sporting initiatives, from golf to paddle to beach volleyball, all in the name of charity.

Internationally, at the end of 2021, World Trade Center Gibraltar was involved in funding Operation Magic Carpet, a humanitarian rescue of 92 people from Kabul, in Afghanistan.

This project touched the heart of many in Gibraltar and at the start of February 2022, 14 of the 92 Afghan nationals have travelled to France under a French government asylum scheme, but 78 remain in rental accommodation in Islamabad, Pakistan. Most of those remaining are women and young children – donations are still sought via the Operation Magic Carpet page on the GoFundMe website https://gofund.me/a8655716.

Thank you for reading 'World Trade Center Gibraltar celebrated its fifth anniversary'