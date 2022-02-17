UK Health Secretary responds to updated advice on COVID-19 vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds

The UK Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid has responded to the updated advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation on COVID-19 vaccines for 5 to 11-year-olds.

Following the latest advice on vaccination of 5 to 11-year olds against COVID-19 from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, the Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said:

“I have accepted the advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) to make a non-urgent offer of COVID-19 vaccines to all children aged 5 to 11 in England.

“The NHS is already offering vaccines to at-risk children and those who live with immunosuppressed people in this age group.

“The JCVI advice follows a thorough review by our independent medicines regulator, the MHRA, which approved Pfizer’s paediatric vaccine as safe and effective for children aged 5 to 11.

“Children without underlying health conditions are at low risk of serious illness from COVID-19 and the priority remains for the NHS to offer vaccines and boosters to adults and vulnerable young people, as well as to catch up with other childhood immunisation programmes.

“The NHS will prepare to extend this non-urgent offer to all children during April so parents can, if they want, take up the offer to increase protection against potential future waves of COVID-19 as we learn to live with this virus.”

