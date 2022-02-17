UK ambassador and mayor of Adeje meet to discuss future of British tourism in the Canary Islands

The UK ambassador to Spain and the mayor of Adeje, Tenerife, had a work meeting on Tuesday to discuss Brexit and the future of British tourism in the Canary Islands.

On Tuesday, February 15, the British ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, and the mayor of Adeje, Miguel Rodriguez Fraga, met to discuss Brexit and the future of British tourism in the Canary Islands. Many representatives from the tourism and hotel sectors also attended the meeting.

The UK ambassador said: “The Canary Islands continues to be the favourite destination of the British tourist. Prior to the COVID pandemic, 5 million British visitors picked the Canaries as their holiday destination, and we are hoping to see those numbers again as soon as possible, and we do believe we will. During 2021 the archipelago was already a destination in demand for the British holidaymaker”.

According to the mayor of Adeje, José Miguel Rodríguez Fraga, “Adeje and the UK have a long history from a tourist, a residential and economic point of view.” He added that the meeting between the two parties “opens new avenues for working in this new reality, including diplomatically, and we are working to establish a system of dialogue and communication which allows us to offer the best to both visitors and residents”.

The mayor also said that meetings such as this one are examples of “important commitments to our tourism sector which is strengthened thanks to investments and the professionalism of the sector, which see us maintaining standards of quality and sustainability as well as reaffirming our key elements of sun and sea, an excellent hotel offer and superb complementary activities”.

