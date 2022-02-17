Travel insurance with Golden Leaves

Now that restrictions are easing quickly and the spring is approaching, many will be booking holidays and trips. Take a look at Golden Leaves for your travel insurance.

Travel insurance is essential when planning a trip, and Golden Leaves can provide advice to their customers on buying travel insurance, in association with their expert partners.

While some may see travel insurance as an unnecessary additional expense to the cost of a trip, there are very real financial risks of travelling without the cover of insurance. Travel insurance will protect you against a range of emergencies and, following the Covid pandemic, travel insurance has proven to be more important than ever.

Why is travel insurance so important?

You may need to cancel or shorten your trip due to the illness or injury of yourself or a loved one

Accident causing injury or death would incur significant legal costs

Your outward or return journey may be seriously delayed

You might need to cancel your trip if you were involved in an accident or emergency while on the way to your departure point

You may have an accident or sudden illness during your holiday

Your baggage may be lost or delayed

Cash or important documents, including your passport, could be lost or stolen.

You may cause an accident or injury to someone and be faced with large legal expenses and legal liability

You may need emergency medical treatment whilst in a foreign country, which may result in the need for medical repatriation

What are the most important things to consider when purchasing travel insurance?

Make sure that you are covered for the entire duration of your trip

Ensuring that you have the right cover for the country you are visiting

Make sure that every member of your party is covered

Make sure that your policy covers any activities and sports you intend to participate in

If you are a regular traveller, considering an annual multi-policy trip will be much more cost-effective

Remembering that all the potential risks referred to above can also happen during a weekend away close to home as they are on a longer

Make sure that you declare any existing medical conditions and find out if these can be covered, possibly with an addition to the premium.

Golden Leaves’ expert partners can provide you with comprehensive travel insurance cover from as little as €18 for single trips or €69 for annual multi-trip cover.

They also offer cover to residents of Portugal, Spain, and Gibraltar.

Is it worth not paying out a small expense for insurance and risk ruining your trip?

Put your mind at ease and enjoy your holiday – speak with an expert partner of Golden Leaves to ensure you have the cover you need.

Call Golden Leaves FREE on 8000 98 309 (Spain) or +44 208 684 34 64 calling from outside the UK.

www.funerals.goldenleavesinternational.com/

• [email protected]

• Facebook: goldenleavesspain

