Top former English football manager and coach dies aged 86.

By
Chris King
Former Arsenal and Everton football manager and coach Steve Burtenshaw passes away at the age of 86

Steve Burtenshaw, the former football manager, and coach of Arsenal and Everton football clubs, has died today, Thursday, February 17. He passed away at the age of 86, at his home in Worthing, West Sussex.

During his career, Burtenshaw managed, or coached, at several clubs, including Sheffield Wednesday, Everton, QPR, and Arsenal. As a player, he made 237 appearances as a wing half for Brighton, spending 14 years with the south-coast club.

His first coaching role came at Brighton. Amongst the players he took under his wing was Howard Wilkinson, the future manager of Leeds United.

He then took up a position at Highbury, joining the Gunners as a coach in 1971. In this period, the club came second in the old First Division, and reached the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Hillsborough, with Sheffield Wednesday was his next stop, spending two more years as manager.


Burtenshaw later returned to Arsenal as a coach and scout and was appointed caretaker manager of the club between March and May 1986, when Don Howe left. The team finished seventh that season, and George Graham was brought in as a new manager, with Burtenshaw going back to his coaching job.

Sadly, his time at Arsenal was soured by the revelation that he had taken ‘bungs’ during the scandal that surrounded the signing of Danish international  John Jensen. As a result, he was fined £7,500 with £2,500 costs by the FA, and Graham was sacked.

A post on the official Arsenal Twitter account read, “Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former coach and scout, Steve Burtenshaw. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time”.


Burtenshaw stayed until 1996 with Arsenal, helping them to win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, an FA Cup, two League Cups, and one First Division title.

