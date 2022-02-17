There’s no place to hide in Campello

CAMPELLO town hall has invested €130,000 in a network of 50 CCTV cameras.

They are now installed strategically throughout the town from Muchavista, to the town centre and Campello’s northern area, Traffic and Public Safety councillor Rafa Galvañ announced.

Not only do the Policia Local have a comprehensive picture of Campello’s roads but they can also spot traffic infringements and will be able to act rapidly when accidents occur.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This improves public safety in its widest sense,” Galvañ said.

The CCTV cameras, repeatedly requested by Campello’s Residents’ Associations, are all operative with the exception of the two allocated to the dogs-allowed beaches.

These will soon be in place, the councillor said, bearing in mind that they are much-needed there, following several poisoning episodes last summer.