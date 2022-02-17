The Teulada-Moraira Lions share with Caritas and others

TEULADA-MORAIRA LIONS raise money throughout the year through their charity shop and organising events.

In turn, this allows them to support local individuals and charities as and when the need arises. Throughout the pandemic, they have been particularly concerned for those whose income has been impacted by lockdown, enforced closure or loss of trade.

The Lions also work regularly with their local branch of Caritas in Moraira.

“The Caritas organisation says that they like to think the world is a town inhabited by more than seven billion neighbours who know and help each other,” explained the Lions’ press officer Helen Chapman. “What a lovely idea!”

One of the ways they do this is by providing food for families in need.

Although Caritas have their own donors and largely supply those in need themselves, from time to time issues arise for one reason or another.

“Teulada-Moraira Lions are always ready to help out whenever we can,” Helen said.

In recognition of the Lions’ support, Caritas organised a presentation outside the Lions’ Den Charity Shop.

“Representatives from other local Caritas groups were also there and we hope to extend the support we give to this excellent charity to some of the neighbouring branches in our area, Benitachell for example,” Helen said..

To learn more about the Teulada-Moraira Lions and what they do, visit their www.tmlions.com website, or pop into the Lions Den Charity shop a couple of doors away from Letters-R-Us in the Centro Comercial, Moraira, just past the fountain roundabout on the Moraira-Teulada road.