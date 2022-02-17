Stratomille Group visits Cudeca.

On 11 February, Cudeca received a visit from representatives of the Stratomille Group to sign an important collaboration agreement, which will mean an ongoing financial contribution to the care of patients and their families.

The StratoMille Group is a gastro-vinic business group that manages the restaurants La Pala d’Oro, La Pala d’Oro, Yucasmare, Mar de Copas, Grace Riviera, La Pala Now and Bodega ASTORIA.

The agreement was born out of the group’s concern to help society as much as possible, as they made clear at the meeting they held with the Foundation’s board of directors.

The event was attended by Dr. Marisa Martín, Manager and Medical Director, Rafael Olalla, Assistant Manager and Financial Director, Communication and Fundraising of CUDECA and Jorge López, Communication and Fundraising Technician, and on behalf of the StratoMille Group: Sandro Spoladore as Founding Partner and Manager, Carmen Arcos Ortega as Founding Partner, Massimo Sapio, Director of Operations and Jesús Tejedor, Director of Events. After the visit to the Foundation’s Centre in Benalmádena, the collaboration agreement was signed and sealed with a glass of Sauvigñon Blanc ASTORIA.

The collaboration agreement commits the StratoMille Group to give CUDECA 50 cents for each piece of cutlery served in all its restaurants, a gesture that the Foundation is grateful for as it will be a great help to support the Foundation’s expenses by offering palliative care completely free of charge in the province of Malaga.