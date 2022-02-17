Storm Dudley: Travel chaos as trains cancelled and fallen trees block roads. Winds had been predicted to hit 110 mph.

The UK has been hit by Storm Dudley and many people have experienced travel chaos. The UK was battered with strong winds on Wednesday, February 16. Winds speeds of 80 mph were reported. Travel disruptions are expected to continue on Thursday morning February 17.

According to reports, train lines and roads are blocked in some areas.

The Met Office had put in place multiple weather warnings including a yellow warning for wind.

Parts of Greater Manchester will see travel disruptions on Thursday morning on both roads and trains.

National Rail has told travellers to check for updates before they travel.

A fallen tree has blocked the line between Manchester Airport and Winslow. On Thursday morning reportedly the Northern service had been suspended between both stations.

Fallen trees have also affected other areas such as the Manchester Old Road in Middleton near the North Manchester Golf Club.

The UK can only expect a brief respite before Storm Eunice hits. Eunice is expected to bring snow and stronger winds than Storm Dudley.

