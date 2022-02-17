Spanish government reorganises 3.5 GHz frequency range, one of the priority bands for 5G

The Spanish government has reorganised the telecommunications operators working in the 3.5 GHz frequency range, which is one of the priority bands for 5G.

The Spanish government has reorganised the concessions of the telecommunications operators working in the 3400-3800 MHz frequency range, which is one of the priority bands for the introduction of 5G technology in Europe.

According to the official government statement, the main objective of this reorganisation is to facilitate more efficient provision of 5G wireless broadband services, to fully take advantage of all the possibilities provided by 5G technology and, ultimately, to reduce the costs of deploying mobile communications networks in this band.

Following the government’s reorganisation, the allocation of frequencies is as follows:

Guard band (frequencies that provide a safety margin to avoid interference): 3400-3420 MHz

Xfera Móviles, S.A (Grupo MásMóvil): 3420-3500 MHz;

Telefónica de España, S.A.U, (40 MHz) and Telefónica Móviles España, S.A.U., (60 MHz): 3500-3600

MHz Orange Spain, S.A.U., 3600-3710

MHz; Vodafone Spain, S.A.: 3710-3800 MHz.

The characteristics of 5G technology (high-speed, low-latency response time) mean that communications will be improved, but it will have a particular impact on the way in which products are produced and distributed. It will have a direct influence on the transformation of broad sectors of the economy such as manufacturing, natural resource management, agribusiness, health and education; and also on the mobility and logistics sector.

