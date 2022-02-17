Spaniard Rahm voted 2021 Player of the Year

Spaniard Jon Rahm, the world’s number one, has been voted the 2021 Player of the Year for the second time in three years by professionals on the DP World Tour, picking up the Seve Ballesteros Award named after his fellow Spaniard, organisers said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old finished as Europe’s leading points scorer at the 2021 Ryder Cup, with 3.5 points from his five matches, and has spent an overall of 27 weeks as world number one.

The acknowledgement of Rahm’s contribution to the game comes in the year that he secured his first major at the U.S. Open, becoming the first champion from Spain and just the fourth Spaniard to win any major.

The Player of the Year award is named after the late five-times major champion Ballesteros, and, for the first time this year, incorporates the former Golfer of the Year award into one singular award, voted for by players.

Accepting the award Rahm said: “Winning anything with Seve’s name on it is a huge honour for me, as is the fact that this is voted for by the players of the DP World Tour.

“It is very unique to be recognised by your peers like this to be voted player of the year. It is a true honour to be able to win this award for a second time and hopefully I can continue to make the DP World Tour proud.”

