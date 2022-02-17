Ryanair reveals Leeds Bradford Airport schedule for summer 2022

Ryanair has revealed its new schedule for flights flying from Leeds Bradford Airport for summer 2022, including 3 new routes.

On February, 16, Ryanair revealed its “exciting summer schedule” for Leeds Bradford Airport.

According to the official statement released by Ryanair, the new Leeds Bradford Summer Schedule will provide:

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



3 based aircraft

$300m investment in Leeds Bradford

23 total routes including 3 new destinations to Barcelona, Paris and Zadar

Over 95 weekly flights

Over 900 total jobs

Ryanair also said: “Ryanair will operate over 95 weekly flights for summer 2022 (10+ more than pre-pandemic summer 2019) to give Leeds Bradford’s holidaymakers an abundance of choice to top European destinations in France, Spain, and Croatia whilst also giving UK tourism a much-needed boost after two lost summers”.

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said:

“As Europe’s largest airline, Ryanair is pleased to deliver our Leeds Bradford schedule with one additional based aircraft for Summer 2022 ($100m incremental investment). Ryanair’s Leeds Bradford based fleet will increase to 3 aircraft ($300m total investment). This larger fleet will deliver 23 routes in total, including 3 new routes to exciting destinations such as Paris, Barcelona, and Zadar along with increased frequencies to holiday favourites such as Faro and Tenerife.

Efficient operations and competitive airport charges provide the foundation from which Ryanair can deliver long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity. We worked closely with our partners in Leeds Bradford airport to secure this growth and improve the services for those that live, work, or wish to visit the region.

To celebrate our Summer schedule to/from Leeds Bradford, we are launching a 3-day seat sale with fares available from £19,99 for travel until October 2022, which must be booked by Friday 18th February. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com to avoid missing out.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.