BREAKING: Russian forces strike nursery in Stanitsa Luhanska, Ukraine

BREAKING NEWS – Russian forces have been accused of launching a strike on Stanitsa Luhanska, an urban-type settlement in Ukraine, which tragically hit a nursery school on Thursday, February 17.

According to local media reports, it was Russian forces that fired on the village of Luhansk and as a result, a bomb or missile shells hit a nursery, while children were inside.

Сьогодні зранку російсько-окупаційні війська обстріляли Станицю Луганську, внаслідок чого один з снарядів влучив у дитячий садочок, де на той момент були діти. За попередніми даними, діти не постраждали, контузії отримали двоє виховательок закладу. pic.twitter.com/g7xGG8FVzq — hochu domoy v UA (@hochu_dodomu) February 17, 2022



Initial reports indicate that no children were injured, however, several staff members are believed to have suffered injuries as a result of the blast.

Russian media are blaming Ukraine for the attack, which they are saying was an attack on one of their schools. However, several images have been unearthed showing the school is indeed situated in Stanitsa Luhanska.

One internet sleuth apparently found images from the nursery’s Facebook page showing the same wallpaper with monkeys, a closet with balls, which they said shows it is the exact same building in Stanytsia Luhanska.

The strike comes after Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the last 24 hours.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with more information when it is made available.

