WATCH: Russian embassy in Kiev seen with smoke billowing out.

THE Russian embassy in Kiev was seen with smoke billowing out as reports of a possible fire have been making the rounds of social media. Many users on Twitter have accused the embassy of “possibly burning documents”.

In fact, even Ukraine’s military intelligence has apparently claimed that the smoke coming from Russia’s embassy in Kiev is due to Russian diplomats burning secret and incriminating documents as they anticipate being expelled from Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin launches a full-scale invasion.

Other people have followed along those lines, noting that if Russia does attack Ukraine then citizens in Kiev could end up storming the building and the Russians would not want sensitive information to be captured.

Others have claimed this is a sign that the building is about to be vacated.

One user noted that they believed this was standard procedure for Russian embassies when they are about to shut down, “I remember them doing this in San Francisco a few years back,” one person said. To which another person replied: “Yeah, the Chinese also did it in a consulate in Houston, a few years back I think”.

A full-scale evacuation from the embassy has been rumoured for a few days now amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian news agencies were apparently reporting as early as February 12 that the Russian embassy in Kiev was going to be evacuated. Although, the embassy has not revealed whether this is the case.

Reports of smoke escaping from the Russian embassy in Kiev. pic.twitter.com/L2E7FPUNQf

— C O U P S U R E (@COUPSURE) February 17, 2022

In related news, Russian forces have been accused of launching a strike on Stanitsa Luhanska, an urban-type settlement in Ukraine, which tragically hit a nursery school on Thursday, February 17.

