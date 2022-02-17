Russia accused of attempting “false flag operations” after Ukraine nursery strike

Russia has been accused by NATO and the UK of attempting “false flag operations” hours after the Ukraine nursery strike.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss have accused Russia of attempting “false flag operations” after reports emerged of the strike attacks on the eastern region of Ukraine, which tragically struck a nursery on Thursday, February 17.

Stoltenberg, who warned on February 16 that Russia had increased military presence around Ukraine, told a press conference at NATO HQ in Brussels: “We are concerned that Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine.

“It is still no clarity, no certainty about Russian intentions. We don’t know what will happen.

“But we do know is that Russia has amassed the biggest force we’ve seen in Europe for decades, in and around Ukraine.

“And we also know there are many Russian intelligence officers operating in Ukraine… and we’ve seen attempts to stage a pretext, false flag operations to provide an excuse for invading Ukraine.”

Russia claimed that the strike that hit the nursery was actually an attempt by Ukraine to target Russian facilities.

Stoltenberg was backed in his stance by UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who tweeted: “Reports of alleged abnormal military activity by Ukraine in Donbas are a blatant attempt by the Russian government to fabricate pretexts for invasion.

“This is straight out of the Kremlin playbook.”

She later tweeted that she was “very concerned about reports today of increased Russian aggression: over 7,000 extra troops near the Ukraine border and an attack by pro-Russian troops on a kindergarten in Ukraine”.

She added: “The UK calls on Russia to withdraw its troops – there is still time for diplomacy and de-escalation.”

