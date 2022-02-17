Rotary Club organises Flamenco fundraiser in Alfaz

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Rotary Club organises Flamenco fundraiser in Alfaz
FLAMENCO CONCERT: Rotary Alfaz organisers with Other Nationalities councillor Martine Mertens, Culture councillor Manuel Casado and Corazon Expres representatives Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ’S Rotary Club is organising a Flamenco night at 7pm on February 26 to raise funds for Corazon Expres.

The concert features Rocio Montoya,  accompanied by musicians Esteban Davila and Elias Madrigal, with a repertoire of ballads, rumbas and boleros as well as popular classics by Julio Iglesias and the Mexican singer-composer Armando Manzanero.

Rocio Montoya, who has now been performing for 30 years, began singing when she was six in the Evangelical Church.  She recorded her first disc at 15 and by the age of 21 was composing her own material.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

To reserve tickets, €15, email the [email protected] address.

Alfaz’s Rotary Club has organised the concert, with collaboration from the town hall, to raise funds for Corazon Expres, which links resources with needs, connecting the vulnerable with charitable associations and organisations.  The group collaborates with the Social Services departments in several Marina Baja town halls and in emergency situations also provides economic aid.


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here