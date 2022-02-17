Rotary Club organises Flamenco fundraiser in Alfaz

ALFAZ’S Rotary Club is organising a Flamenco night at 7pm on February 26 to raise funds for Corazon Expres.

The concert features Rocio Montoya, accompanied by musicians Esteban Davila and Elias Madrigal, with a repertoire of ballads, rumbas and boleros as well as popular classics by Julio Iglesias and the Mexican singer-composer Armando Manzanero.

Rocio Montoya, who has now been performing for 30 years, began singing when she was six in the Evangelical Church. She recorded her first disc at 15 and by the age of 21 was composing her own material.

To reserve tickets, €15, email the [email protected] address.

Alfaz’s Rotary Club has organised the concert, with collaboration from the town hall, to raise funds for Corazon Expres, which links resources with needs, connecting the vulnerable with charitable associations and organisations. The group collaborates with the Social Services departments in several Marina Baja town halls and in emergency situations also provides economic aid.