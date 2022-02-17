Outrage against decision to abandon search mission in Newfoundland

Chris King
image: twitter

Decision to abandon the search for remaining crew members of the Villa de Pitanxo off Newfoundland has enraged families

There is outrage today, Thursday, February 17, among relatives of the 12 missing crew members of the fishing boat ‘Villa de Pitanxo’. She sank off the coast of Newfoundland last Tuesday 15, and now, 36 hours later, the search mission has been abandoned.

Canadian authorities made the decision to end the search for the 12 remaining missing crew members of the Galician fishing trawler. Several boats, and two helicopters had been participating, but rescue teams allegedly considered that their work had concluded. It will now be handed to the police as a case of missing persons at sea.

