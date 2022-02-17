NHS therapy dog and mini toy town encourage children to get vaccinated at half term

An NHS therapy dog called Ruby and a mini toy town are just some of the ways the NHS are encouraging children to keep calm while they get vaccinated at half term.

The NHS has organised a series of attractions, including a therapy dog called Ruby and a mini toy town, to help children stay calm while they get vaccinated at half term.

According to the official statement on the NHS website:

“Ruby, the eight-year-old Briard who has worked in hospitals as a therapy dog for seven years, has been helping ease any nerves for teens in the Midlands with regular clinics in Nottingham this week.

“Meanwhile in the Black Country, the local trust is running a ‘vaccination street’, or mini toy town, where at-risk five to 11-year-olds can take part in a range of fun games on their way to getting jabbed, including hop-scotch and a treasure hunt, with a game of snakes and ladders while they wait for 15 minutes post-jab.

“Local NHS services in Herts Valley are running vaccination sessions for 12 to 18-year olds who may be anxious about the jab, with volunteer vaccinators trained in effective relaxation techniques on hand to support them through the vaccination process.”

GP and Deputy Lead of the NHS Vaccination Programme, Dr Nikki Kanani, said:

“This half-term offers the perfect opportunity to get your child protected, with a range of initiatives up and down the country, that are helping children feel at ease when getting their vaccine.

“From furry friends like Ruby, the much-loved therapy dog, the sheep at a pop-up petting zoo and a mini toy town in the midlands – the NHS is doing everything it can to get your loved ones protected.

“While infection rates remain high across these age groups, getting vaccinated is the best course of protection against the virus and with fantastic NHS staff vaccinating at fun family days out there is no need to delay getting their first or second dose if eligible.”

