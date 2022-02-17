Municipal Action Plan prepares Benidorm for coping with bad weather

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Municipal Action Plan prepares Benidorm for coping with bad weather
FLOOD PREVENTION: Municipal plan sets out procedures to follow during a meteorological crisis Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM now has a Municipal Action Plan (PAM) for dealing with floods.

Its principal objective is to provide maximum protection for people, the environment and resources in the event of the flooding that can result from torrential downpours, announced Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

The PAM establishes a structured and operational chain of command for the municipality’s means and resources, both public and private, in a flood situation.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“This will allow us to react in a situations of risk or a serious emergency,” Perez said.

Benidorm’s PAM also identifies vulnerable points inside its boundaries, defining the different areas where intervention is likely to be needed during flood conditions.  The document, which covers procedures for passing on information and alerting the local population, will be updated on a permanent basis.

The PAM was put together by Hidraqua, the company responsible for Benidorm’s domestic water supply and main drainage following a request from the town hall’s Water department.


“The plan establishes clearly and transparently how to react during episodes of heavy rain or flooding in order to guarantee the quality of life, safety and wellbeing of the local population,” Perez added.

 


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here