Municipal Action Plan prepares Benidorm for coping with bad weather

BENIDORM now has a Municipal Action Plan (PAM) for dealing with floods.

Its principal objective is to provide maximum protection for people, the environment and resources in the event of the flooding that can result from torrential downpours, announced Benidorm’s mayor Toni Perez.

The PAM establishes a structured and operational chain of command for the municipality’s means and resources, both public and private, in a flood situation.

“This will allow us to react in a situations of risk or a serious emergency,” Perez said.

Benidorm’s PAM also identifies vulnerable points inside its boundaries, defining the different areas where intervention is likely to be needed during flood conditions. The document, which covers procedures for passing on information and alerting the local population, will be updated on a permanent basis.

The PAM was put together by Hidraqua, the company responsible for Benidorm’s domestic water supply and main drainage following a request from the town hall’s Water department.

“The plan establishes clearly and transparently how to react during episodes of heavy rain or flooding in order to guarantee the quality of life, safety and wellbeing of the local population,” Perez added.