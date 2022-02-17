MMA fighter Bagdat Dyusembaev SHOT hours before big fight.

MMA fighter Bagdat Dyusembaev has apparently been shot just hours before his big cage fight on Thursday, February 17.

Dyusembaev, nicknamed Kazakh and who fights out of Kazakhstan, was reportedly involved in a ‘conflict with a security guard’ at the gym, according to Russian news agency Tass.

A police statement to Tass read: “The day before, along Ordzhonikidze Street, house 10a, during a conflict with a security guard of a fitness club, MMA fighter Bagdat Dyusembaev received a gunshot wound in the chest.

“The victim was hospitalized in the N. I. Pirogov City Clinical Hospital.”

Dyusembaev’s condition is currently unknown, according to the Sun.

The middleweight was due to square off against Russian Mikhail Avakyan inside the steel cage at Hardcore Fighting Championships 22 in Moscow on February 17.

However, Dyusembaev’s place in the co-main event spot now looks in jeopardy as a result of the shocking incident. The other main event sees 24-year-old Islam Zhangorazov stand toe-to-toe with veteran Vyacheslav Vasilevskiy.

According to stats via the Tapology website, Dyusembaev has two MMA losses to his name and no victories.

